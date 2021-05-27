Cancel
Saline County, KS

Flood Warning issued for Saline by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 20:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Saline The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Flood Warning for Saline County in central Kansas * Until 215 AM CDT Thursday. * At 719 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Salina, Assaria, Gypsum, Brookville, Smolan, New Cambria, Falun, Glendale, Salina Airport, Bridgeport and Kipp. Additional thunderstorm activity with very heavy is expected to occur with very heavy rain over the next six hours.

alerts.weather.gov
