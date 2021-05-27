Special Weather Statement issued for Garden, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 18:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Garden; Sheridan SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN GARDEN AND SOUTHWESTERN SHERIDAN COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM MDT At 620 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles south of Antioch, or 18 miles southeast of Alliance, moving north at 40 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Antioch, Snow Lake, Miles Lake, Wickson Lake, Patterson Lake, Lakeside, Herman Lake and Tralnor Lake. This includes the following highways Highway 250 between mile markers 1 and 10. Highway 2 between mile markers 96 and 117. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for the Panhandle of Nebraska.