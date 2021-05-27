Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Garden County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Garden, Sheridan by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 18:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Garden; Sheridan SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN GARDEN AND SOUTHWESTERN SHERIDAN COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM MDT At 620 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles south of Antioch, or 18 miles southeast of Alliance, moving north at 40 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Antioch, Snow Lake, Miles Lake, Wickson Lake, Patterson Lake, Lakeside, Herman Lake and Tralnor Lake. This includes the following highways Highway 250 between mile markers 1 and 10. Highway 2 between mile markers 96 and 117. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for the Panhandle of Nebraska.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakeside, NE
County
Garden County, NE
County
Sheridan County, NE
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Garden
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Engineer warned of 'major structural damage' years before Florida condo collapsed

A consultant warned there was evidence of “major structural damage” below the pool deck of a Miami condo building nearly three years before it collapsed. As officials continue to investigate what caused the deadly collapse at the Champlain Towers South, officials in the Florida city’s Surfside suburb late Friday released a trove of documents related to the building, including the consultant's October 2018 report.
AstronomyPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the UFO report

The highly anticipated U.S. intelligence report on unidentified flying objects (UFOs) released Friday has bolstered calls for increased research into UFOs and possible signs of extraterrestrial life. The report, released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), said that the U.S. government has encountered 144 UFOs —...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump slams Harris over southern border trip

Former President Trump criticized Vice President Harris's recent trip to the U.S.-Mexico border at his first post-presidential rally on Saturday, claiming she made the trip because he announced he was visiting the area. “Kamala Harris , your vice president, only went to the border yesterday for the one simple reason...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Hill

Department of Justice sues Georgia over voting law

The Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia over its controversial new law imposing a number of restrictions on voting, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday. "Today, the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia," Garland said. “Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia's election...