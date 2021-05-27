Tornado Warning issued for Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 19:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Red Willow A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN RED WILLOW COUNTY At 717 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northwest of Danbury, or 9 miles southeast of McCook, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Red Willow County. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.75IN