Special Weather Statement issued for Deuel by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 18:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Deuel SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL GARDEN AND WESTERN DEUEL COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM MDT At 612 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Chappell, moving east at 40 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Chappell and Mount Vernon. This includes Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 78 and 95. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for the Panhandle of Nebraska.