Severe Weather Statement issued for Presidio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 17:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Presidio THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL BREWSTER AND EAST CENTRAL PRESIDIO COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.