Jewelie Basinger Hall of Gahanna and formerly of Kenton, died May 8, 2021 at St. Ann’s Hospital in Columbus following a short battle with COVID-19. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Those wishing to share condolences or memories of Jewelie with her family may send them to hallworks1@aol.com. If anyone wishes to make a memorial donation in her memory, the family gratefully suggests considering National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Mid-Ohio Foodbank or the American Cancer Society.