Boise State football will start two road games at 10 a.m. MT this fall on CBS

By B.J. RAINS bjrains@idahopress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boise State football team will get plenty of national exposure during the 2021 season, but will have to wake up early to do it. The Mountain West and CBS Sports announced its fall television schedule Wednesday, and it includes times, dates and television information for Boise State’s four road conference games.

