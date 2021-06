Crabtree-Ireland takes over for David White, who announced on May 14 that he was stepping down after 12 years on the job. Crabtree-Ireland has served as the organization’s general counsel for 15 years, and for the last seven years has also been the chief operating officer. As second-in-command, Crabtree-Ireland was seen as the natural successor, and negotiations on his contract began as soon as White announced his departure.