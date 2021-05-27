Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Vista, NE

La Vista Memorial Day weekend events postponed

By Matt Ryan
Posted by 
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 23 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XdTLY_0aCZgimG00

According to a video posted by the City of La Vista, featuring Mayor Doug Kindig, the Salute to Summer parade and fireworks planned for this weekend will be postponed. The events were scheduled for Friday and Saturday nights.

With the ongoing search for Ryan Larsen happening, Kindig said resources are focused elsewhere and he believes it’s “the right thing to do.”

La Vista will still celebrate Memorial Day weekend with the Hometown Heroes event on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Blue Star Memorial at city hall.

On Saturday, ice cream trucks will also be available from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Those trucks will be located at:

  • G. Stanley Hall Elementary
  • La Vista Central Park roundabout near the playground
  • La Vista Public Library’s west parking lot
  • Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church parking lot

Fireworks and other events are still in the works.

“We have identified Friday, August 6 for the adjusted Salute to Summer Celebration, to finish the summer celebration,” Kindig said. “This is gonna include a community cookout, a concert and a fireworks show. More details will be release, later this summer on that.”

Kindig said he understands things have been difficult for people over the last summer and a half, especially during the last couple of weeks, and he hopes they understand.

You can watch the video below:

Tonight, a rally is being held in La Vista for Ryan Larsen:

Wednesday search efforts and rally for Ryan Larsen

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
305K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
La Vista, NE
Government
City
La Vista, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Weather#Fireworks Show#La Vista Memorial
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related