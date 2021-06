Exactly one year ago today, Riot Games chose to challenge the titan that is Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO) with their tactical shooter, Valorant. Since then, the game has come a long way, with various patches bringing new agents, refreshing modes, and diverse maps that shake up the game. It’s a lot to fit in just one year and is commendable from the Riot team, as competing with CS: GO is no small feat. With that one year mark having been hit though, the team wishes to celebrate Valorant’s release with a few events in store!