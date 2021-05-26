Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

Groups demand ‘moral’ budgets from city, county leaders

By WREG Staff
WREG
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of organizations and activists want the Memphis City Council and Shelby County Commission to take a different approach when it comes to budget talks. These groups want leaders to focus on the social needs of the community and prioritize things like education and public transportation. Cardell Orrin with...

wreg.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shelby County, TN
Society
Memphis, TN
Society
Shelby County, TN
Government
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Society
County
Shelby County, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transportation#Stand For Children#County Council#Community#Budget Talks#The Memphis City Council#Shelby County Commission#Demand#Social#Approach#Children Tennessee#Bldg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Shelby County, TNdailymemphian.com

Local nonprofits educate renters on rights in Shelby County

Renters’ rights is an issue that’s again risen to the surface since the COVID-19 pandemic. Omer Yusuf covers Bartlett and North Memphis neighborhoods for The Daily Memphian. He also analyzes COVID-19 data each week. Omer is a former Jackson Sun reporter and University of Memphis graduate.
Shelby County, TNwmcactionnews5.com

Shelby County businesses can now decide mask policy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County business owners now have the choice to require masks thanks to Shelby County’s newest health directive. Memphis’ oldest restaurant, The Arcade Restaurant does not plan to do away with all restrictions just yet. “But that said, we understand that we’re on the tail end...
Shelby County, TNWREG

Second chance programs to help ex-offenders find jobs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There’s a local program offering a new lease on life to those released from lockup. Roughly $250,000 has been pumped into the project helping one-time offenders avoid becoming repeat offenders. This program offers personal and professional tools — to assist former inmates as they transition into family and work- life.
Shelby County, TNwmcactionnews5.com

Shelby County COVID-19 Daily Update

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 137 new cases Sunday with eight new deaths being reported. So far, there have been 97,530 cases and 1,646 deaths since the start of the pandemic. There are currently 1,422 active cases in Shelby County. The health department reports 257,226...
Shelby County, TNwmcactionnews5.com

Shelby County mayor speaks on revision to health directive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department issued a revision to Health Directive 21 Friday afternoon that goes into effect Saturday. The revision changes the eligibility age to 12 and older for the Pfizer vaccine and clarifies mask usage to conform to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Memphis, TNbizjournals

People on the Move

Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer for Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare at Youth Villages (Memphis, TN) Youth Villages announced the addition of three new members to its national board of directors including Monica Wharton. Wharton is the executive vice president and chief administrative officer for Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare in Memphis, a comprehensive healthcare system with more than 13,000 employees and 2,500 providers serving communities across the Mid-South. Wharton oversees human resources, information technology, corporate risk, compliance and legal services. She is a member of the 10-person System Leadership Team that guides strategic direction for the nonprofit. She previously served as senior vice president/chief legal officer between 2017 and May 2020. Wharton is a member of the Leadership Memphis class of 2014 and serves as board chair for the American Heart Association, as well as on the boards of the Women’s Foundation of Greater Memphis, the University of Memphis Memphis Foundation, the Community Foundation of Memphis, and Facing History and Ourselves.
Tennessee StateFrankfort Times

Tennessee gov signs transgender 'bathroom bill' for schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has signed legislation that puts public schools and their districts at risk of losing civil lawsuits if they let transgender students or employees use multi-person bathrooms or locker rooms that do not reflect their gender at birth. LGBTQ advocates have decried the...
Tennessee Statepoliticsny.com

Tennessee Governor Signs Bathroom Bill

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you. Governor Bill Lee of Tennessee signed a bill on May 14 targeting bathroom and locker room access for transgender students and threatening lawsuits against those who dare violate the legislation. The “Tennessee Accommodations for All Children Act” allows individuals to sue a...