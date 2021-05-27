Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

‘Lunatic Conspiracy Theories’ Here’s How Liberal Fact Checkers Treated People Who Supported Lab Leak Theory

By Opinion and Editorial
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 23 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YOGKv_0aCZgf8500

Thomas Catenacci

  • Liberal media fact checkers were quick to label reporters and lawmakers who supported the lab leak theory as conspiracy theorists in the wake of the 2020 coronavirus outbreak.
  • “We can’t disregard these as lunatic conspiracy theories on the fringes,” Fairness & Accuracy In Reporting, a progressive media watchdog, stated in an April 2020 article about the lab leak theory. “These speculations, rumors and outright lies have a way of starting in partisan media.”
  • Republican Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton was labeled a conspiracy theorist by liberal outlets, which dismissed his arguments that coronavirus may have escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China.

Liberal media fact checkers were quick to label reporters and lawmakers who supported the lab leak theory as conspiracy theorists in the wake of the 2020 coronavirus outbreak.

Fact checkers repeatedly labeled comments and reporting that referenced evidence of a lab leak theory — the hypothesis that coronavirus came from a Wuhan, China lab instead of a food market — as harmful misinformation. Recently, however, evidence that three Wuhan Institute of Virology researchers were hospitalized with an unknown illness in November 2019, has been revealed suggesting the theory isn’t baseless.

“Beijing has claimed that the virus originated in a Wuhan ‘wet market,’ where wild animals were sold,” Republican Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton wrote in an April 2020 Wall Street Journal editorial. “But evidence to counter this theory emerged in January.”

“This evidence is circumstantial, to be sure, but it all points toward the Wuhan labs,” he said. “Thanks to the Chinese coverup, we may never have direct, conclusive evidence—intelligence rarely works that way—but Americans justifiably can use common sense to follow the inherent logic of events to their likely conclusion.”

In response, Cotton was labeled a conspiracy theorist by many liberal outlets, which dismissed his arguments. A Vanity Fair article accused Cotton of adding a “scary new layer to Donald Trump’s blame-China strategy,” the BBC reported that his claims were “unfounded” and a Snopes fact check characterized his allegations as “speculative.”

“We can’t disregard these as lunatic conspiracy theories on the fringes,” Fairness & Accuracy In Reporting, a progressive media watchdog, stated in an April 2020 article about the lab leak theory. “These speculations, rumors and outright lies have a way of starting in partisan media and bubbling up to a level where they affect our political discourse and public health.”

Former President Donald Trump, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz were also criticized for bringing attention to the lab leak theory.

Washington Post fact check editor Glenn Kessler criticized Cruz in May 2020 after the senator suggested the virus might’ve leaked from the Wuhan lab. Kessler said it was “virtually impossible” the virus jumped from the lab.

“We deal in facts, and viewers can judge for themselves,” Kessler added.

The New York Times said the chances Trump and Pompeo were correct in their assertions that coronavirus may stem from the Wuhan lab were “slim” in a May 2020 article. Axios reported that, based on comments made by Anthony Fauci and the U.S. intelligence community, it was safe to say the virus “evolved naturally.”

NPR even interviewed experts who worried that the Trump administration’s apparent support for the lab leak theory paralleled the government’s messaging that ultimately led to the invasion of Iraq. The NYT also made a comparison between Trump’s support for the lab leak theory and former President George W. Bush’s administration insisting Saddam Hussein was developing weapons of mass destruction in the early 2000s.

Altogether, The NYT, Reuters, CNN, The Washington Post, NBC News, NPR, PolitiFact, Snopes, The Guardian, Vox, Vanity Fair and other outlets all published articles casting doubt on the lab leak theory. Some have recently posted editor’s notes, backtracking on their original reporting.

While liberal news outlets and fact checkers repeatedly downplayed both the lab leak theory and those who supported it, outlets like The Washington Times and Daily Caller News Foundation investigated the theory rather than dismissing it. But Facebook suppressed such reporting by labeling it with a “False Information” tag, according to various outlets.

In February 2020, Facebook suppressed a New York Post editorial that called the lab leak hypothesis “a possibility,” the Post reported. The social media platform’s fact checkers also labeled a Washington Times article, which has since been confirmed by other outlets, reporter Bill Gertz recently said.

Facebook has stopped banning and suppressing posts that say coronavirus is man-made, a spokesperson told Politico Wednesday. The company will continue to update its policies as “new facts and trends emerge.”

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden asked U.S. intelligence agencies to “redouble their efforts” in the investigation into the origins of coronavirus, he said in a statement Wednesday. He ordered them to give him a detailed report listing their findings within 90 days.

Support journalism by clicking here to our gofundme or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
39K+
Followers
7K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Saddam Hussein
Person
Bill Gertz
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pompeo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lunatic#Liberal Media#Conspiracy Theories#Fairness Accuracy#Republican#Wall Street Journal#Chinese#Americans#Vanity Fair#State#The New York Times#Axios#Npr#Nyt#Reuters#Cnn#The Washington Post#Nbc News#Politifact#Guardian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Public Health
Country
China
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
BBC
News Break
Facebook
Country
Iraq
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

McConnell Blasts Manchin’s Voting Compromise, Alleging It Has The Same ‘Rotten Core’ As Democrats’ Bill

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell blasted his colleague’s voting rights compromise proposal Thursday, vowing that the GOP would oppose it. West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin’s proposed framework includes both Democratic and Republican priorities, including outlawing partisan gerrymandering, adopting voter ID, expanding early voting and limiting no-excuse absentee voting. But any voting bill needs 60 votes to overcome a Senate filibuster, meaning that 10 Republicans would have to vote in favor even if every Democrat supports it.
POTUSThe Guardian

In hunt for Covid’s origin, new studies point away from lab leak theory

The coronavirus pandemic has raised so many questions as it has continued its inexorable spread across the planet, but perhaps the first of them remains the most contentious: where did Sars-CoV-2 come from?. In recent weeks there has been renewed focus on whether it could have escaped from a Chinese...
POTUSWashington Post

The lab-leak theory will never vindicate Trump

If you had been wrong 2,521 times, would you claim vindication if, on the 2,522nd occasion, you said something that may — or may not — turn out to be right?. That’s what former president Donald Trump — who, according to The Post’s Fact Checker, made 2,521 false or misleading statements about the coronavirus — has done in regard to the theory that covid-19 originated not in nature but in a Chinese research lab, the Wuhan Institute of Virology. “To me it was obvious from the beginning but I was badly criticized, as usual. Now they are all saying ‘He was right.’ Thank you!” Trump declared recently. Naturally, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R.-S.C.) offered his golf partner a hearty amen, saying, “If Trump was right about the lab leak, it would change the image the public had of President Trump regarding the coronavirus.”
POTUSNew York Post

Those who suppressed the lab-leak COVID theory need to be investigated

Every day, it seems, the evidence suggesting COVID-19 leaked from a Chinese lab grows. Except much of this evidence was apparent almost from the pandemic’s beginning. It’s outrageous that all discussion of it was successfully suppressed for more than a year — by those who stood to benefit from misleading the public.
POTUSNew York Post

Condoleezza Rice: COVID-19 lab-leak theory was too quickly dismissed

The theory that the novel coronavirus came from a “lab leak” in Wuhan, China, was too quickly shut down at the start of the pandemic, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice said Sunday. Rice, appearing on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” also backed former President Donald Trump’s early travel restrictions to...
Public Healthpatriotdailypress.org

Timeline: How top health experts colluded to bury the COVID-19 lab-leak theory

In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, National Institutes of Allergies and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Dr. Anthony Fauci and his colleagues both within the federal government and in the broader scientific community appear to have coordinated their response to public reporting of the hypothesis that the SARS-CoV-2 virus did not originate naturally, discrediting the suggestion that it was engineered in a laboratory and accidentally leaked.
Public Healthspectrumlocalnews.com

Fauci: U.S. must ‘keep on investigating’ COVID-19 lab leak theory

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert and head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), is calling on China to release medical records of nine workers in Wuhan as the world tries to determine the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. In an interview published...
VaccinesFiveThirtyEight

Why People Fall For Conspiracy Theories

Think of a conspiracy theorist. How do they see the world? What stands out to them? What fades into the background? Now think of yourself. How does the way you see things differ? What is it about the way you think that has stopped you from falling down a rabbit hole?
ScienceVoice of America

COVID Origins Probe Should Focus on Lab-Leak Theory, Analysts Say

WASHINGTON - Analysts say there is increasing interest in determining whether the coronavirus leaked from a research lab in Wuhan, China, where the deadly virus was first detected in humans, as the U.S. intelligence community acts on President Joe Biden's directive to "redouble" efforts to investigate the origins of COVID-19. Michael Pillsbury, director for Chinese strategy at the conservative Hudson Institute, a Washington, D.C., think tank, said he expects U.S. intelligence agencies to integrate all available information before reporting to Biden, who set a 90-day deadline when he ordered the probe on May 26.
U.S. PoliticsCommonwealth Journal

Fauci at center of conspiracy theory

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise seems convinced Dr. Anthony Fauci is part of some huge conspiracy. "The truth is out," he tweeted. "Fauci's emails show he suspected early on that COVID-19 possibly leaked from the Wuhan lab - yet he stayed silent. This is a major cover-up. We need a full congressional investigation into the origins of COVID-19."
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

ABC's Terry Moran says Trump 'weaponized' Wuhan lab-leak theory, making subject of COVID origins 'radioactive'

ABC News' chief national correspondent Terry Moran appeared to blame former President Trump for the delayed consensus in the legitimacy of the Wuhan lab-leak theory. In a preview of a Nightline report about the origins of the coronavirus that aired on Monday night, Moran is seen interviewing Jamie Metzl, the former State Department official and World Health Organization adviser who had been outspoken about the possibility that the virus escaped from the Wuhan lab.