The Pottawattamie County Public Health continues to reach out to new age groups to with opportunities to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. The department administered initial doses of the Pfizer vaccine to students 16 and older at Abraham Lincoln High School Tuesday and at Thomas Jefferson High School Wednesday, according to Matt Wyant, who oversees the department. One hundred thirty-one students took advantage of the opportunity at Abraham Lincoln, and 83 students at Thomas Jefferson did, he said.