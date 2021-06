TYLER — COVID-19 vaccinations continue in East Texas, and NET Health’s George Roberts says they’re going well among those 65 and over — but he’d like to see more response among younger folks. Roberts says he’d especially like to see parents bring in their kids in the newly-designated 12-15 age group — and he urges everyone who hasn’t been vaccinated to take care of that as soon as possible. Numerous vaccination availabilities continue around East Texas. Go here for more information on what NET Health has to offer.