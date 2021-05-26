Fnatic release Selfmade and moves Bwipo to the jungle
Fnatic has transfered jungler Oskar “Selfmade” Boderek to another European team before the start of the LEC summer split. Selfmade joined the Fnatic roster back in November of 2019, after former jungler Mads “Broxah” Brock-Pedersen left Europe to pursue a career in North America. While on FNATIC, Selfmade led the roster in back-to-back second-place finishes at the LEC spring and summer split. He also traveled with the team to the 2020 World Championship, where they had a close match against Top Esports to finish in the top eight at the event.www.upcomer.com