Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Fnatic release Selfmade and moves Bwipo to the jungle

By Danny Appleford
upcomer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFnatic has transfered jungler Oskar “Selfmade” Boderek to another European team before the start of the LEC summer split. Selfmade joined the Fnatic roster back in November of 2019, after former jungler Mads “Broxah” Brock-Pedersen left Europe to pursue a career in North America. While on FNATIC, Selfmade led the roster in back-to-back second-place finishes at the LEC spring and summer split. He also traveled with the team to the 2020 World Championship, where they had a close match against Top Esports to finish in the top eight at the event.

www.upcomer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European#Lec#Sk Gaming#Mad Lions#Perkovi#Adc#Fnatic League Of Legends#Top Esports#Summer Split#November#Spring#Mid Lane#Time#Role Swap#North America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
League of Legends
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesestnn.com

LoL: Fnatic Announces Adam As New Starting Top Laner

With rumors of Bwipo moving into the jungle, Fnatic needed a new top laner – and they just found him. Fnatic looks to step up their game for the 2021 LEC Summer Season. The rumors about Gabriel “Bwipo” Rau moving into the jungle are pretty much confirmed, even more so by the new announcement on Twitter about their new top laner, Adam “Adam” Maanane.
Video GamesGwinnett Daily Post

Fnatic sign top laner Adam ahead of LEC Summer Split

Fnatic added former Karmine Corp top laner Adam "Adam" Maanane to their roster Tuesday for the upcoming 2021 LEC Summer Split. The 19-year-old Frenchman helped Karmine Corp capture a European Masters Spring 2021 title earlier this month. Dot Esports reported that Adam will replace current top laner Gabriel "Bwipo" Rau...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Derke, Fnatic dismantle KRÜ in opening series of VCT Masters Reykjavík

Nikita “Derke” Sirmitev led the charge for Fnatic in the opening series of VCT Masters Reykjavík today and dominated LATAM representatives KRÜ Esports with calculated aggression. KRÜ put up a fight but were ultimately outclassed by the ever-methodical Fnatic, who balanced well-timed aggression with patience on Haven (13-5) and Icebox...
Video Gamesdallassun.com

Selfmade leaves Fnatic for unidentified LEC foe

Fnatic transferred jungler Oskar "Selfmade" Boderek to another team in the League of Legends European Championship on Wednesday. The team was not identified. In a statement, Fnatic said the team offered Selfmade a contract extension that would have kicked in this fall, but he declined. The offer came at the end of the Spring Split, which concluded in April. Fnatic finished fifth.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Fnatic’s new top laner Adam confirms Bwipo will be role swapping to jungle

Following the 2021 LEC Spring Split, Fnatic was set to make some significant changes to its League of Legends team after falling out of the playoffs early against Schalke 04. The team announced the addition of former Karmine Corp top laner Adam earlier today, but the 19-year-old also confirmed that Bwipo will be role swapping to the jungle position in a recent interview with the LEC’s Laure “Bulii” Valée.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

LoL esports: Fnatic and Selfmade officially part ways

Selfmade was one of the spotlight players in Fnatic ever since he arrived to replace Broxah. The jungler had big shoes to fill and he did it with style but it seems like this match was not made in heaven and had to come to an end. The player spoke...
Video Gamesinvenglobal.com

Team Vitality signs Selfmade, finalizes LEC roster, LFL roster & staff for summer

Team Vitality has finalized the entirety of its League of Legends program ahead of the summer split. The French organization announced changes to its League of Legends European Championship Roster, La Ligue Française roster, and coaching staff, most notably, the acquisition of jungler Oskar "Selfmade" Boderek from Fnatic. Selfmade's signing...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Vitality introduces new LEC roster featuring Selfmade, LIDER, SLT

Prior to the start of the 2021 LEC Summer Split, Team Vitality has ushered in a new era for the organization by revamping its League of Legends team with a plethora of new players and coaching staff members. Vitality’s entire top side has been changed, according to the team’s official...
Video Gamesalbuquerqueexpress.com

Sentinels sweep Fnatic to take home Stage 2 Masters

Sentinels completed a dominant tournament Sunday by sweeping Fnatic 3-0 in the Grand Finals to claim the VALORANT Champions Tour 2021 Stage 2 Masters in Reykjavik. Sentinels did not drop a single map throughout the entire tournament. The Los Angeles-based esports club clinched a $200,000 grand prize along with 400...
Video Gamesesportsobserver.com

Craig Santicchia Exits Fnatic to Launch Wolfpad Gaming

James has been covering the video games industry for nearly 23 years. He currently serves as The Esports Observer's senior editor. SuperGen Education Closes Undisclosed Series A Funding Round. byHongyu Chen. May 28, 2021. SuperGen Education, the esports education division of Chinese property company SuperGen Group announced that it has...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

League of Legends: Wild Rift patch 2.3 is coming on June 2

If you were excited for League of Legends: Wild Rift’s patch 2.3, you may have to wait a bit longer. According to Wild Rift’s official patch schedule, version 2.3 was going to release on June 1. However, the game’s communications lead, Ben Forbes clarified today that the patch will be released a day later. It seems that Riot Games had forgotten to update the patch schedule page which led to this confusion.
Retailepicstream.com

Riot Games Confirms VALORANT is Coming to Mobile

Riot Games has announced that its popular tactical first-person shooter, VALORANT, is getting a mobile version. The developers haven't released much details about the mobile version yet, but VALORANT executive producer Anna Donolon said that "we're thrilled to soon offer the same competitive VALORANT experience to even more global players."
Lifestyleoddsshark.com

Cloud9 Betting Fave To Win LCS Summer Split

Another season of regional League of Legends action is almost upon us with summer seasons set to kick off all around the globe. One of the biggest of the lot, the North American League Championship Series, is set to start on June 4, and we already have a solid favorite locked in.
Video GamesPosted by
The Game Haus

Cloud9 2021 LCS Summer Preview

They are only half way through the year, but Cloud9 has already had one wild year of League of Legends. From the Lock-In Tournament, to the Mid Season Showdown, and finally to MSI – Cloud9 really has looked like a different team in each phase of the Spring split. At their best they could beat any team in the world, and at their worst they could lose in some of the most bizarre ways imaginable. The Spring Champs are looking to defend their title as they head into the Summer split of 2021. With some surprise moves right before the second half of the season, C9 are prepared to power through the LCS 2021 Summer season.