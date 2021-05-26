Fnatic release Selfmade and moves Bwipo to the jungle

They are only half way through the year, but Cloud9 has already had one wild year of League of Legends. From the Lock-In Tournament, to the Mid Season Showdown, and finally to MSI – Cloud9 really has looked like a different team in each phase of the Spring split. At their best they could beat any team in the world, and at their worst they could lose in some of the most bizarre ways imaginable. The Spring Champs are looking to defend their title as they head into the Summer split of 2021. With some surprise moves right before the second half of the season, C9 are prepared to power through the LCS 2021 Summer season.