Marvelous Videos presents horror flicks we’d like to see remade…. We know, we know- whenever a remake or reboot is announced of a popular IP, especially one from the 80s, it’s met with groans and moans by fans who believe Hollywood is running out of creativity. Whether that argument has merit is not for us to say, but it is true that remakes, often times, either don’t add much to the world-building of the original or detract by focusing on aspects that were sidelined for a reason.