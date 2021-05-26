Obituary For Neil F. Williams

Lucinda Riley, 56, the bestselling author of the Seven Sisters series, died on June 11 of cancer. Jeremy Trevathan, managing director of Pan Macmillan’s adult publishing division, said, “It’s been an immense and very rare privilege to work with Lucinda. Popular fiction is often looked down on but when authors like Lucinda break through and strike an emotional chord with their readers that really is the joy of publishing. Lucinda had an enormous capacity for fun, friendship and love and I was honoured to call her a friend. I, and the whole team at Pan Mac, are so thankful to have been given the opportunity to go on this journey with her.”