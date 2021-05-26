Obituary For Neil F. Williams
Neil F. Williams age 16 of Forest died Sat. May 22, 2021 from an automobile accident. He was born Mar. 24, 2005 in Marion to Scott E. Williams who survives in Forest. He was lucky enough to have two mothers in his life, step mother Deanna Williams, Forest, and Liz Purdy, Kenton. He is also survived by 4 step brothers Dylan Rowe, JJ Smith, both of Forest, Hunter Gingery, Tristan Purdy both of Kenton, paternal grandfather Neil Williams, Kenton, maternal grandfather James (Terri) Harris, Mt. Vernon, maternal grandmother Karen Harris, Dublin, step grandparents Donald (Opal) Rowe, Forest, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, neices and nephews.wktn.com