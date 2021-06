There are a handful of new points of interest appearing in Call of Duty: Warzone as we arrive at the halfway point for Season 3 in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Season 3 has a distinct 80s theme, and what better way to celebrate this time period than bringing in two of the most iconic action heroes of this time period: John McClane and Rambo from the Die Hard and Rambo movies, respectively. The points of interest appearing in Warzone are from these movies, and there’s a CIA outpost that’s been tasked to track down Rambo. This will be where you turn in the dog tags you find from the 10 Survival Camps scattered all over Verdansk.