Tamar Braxton Has A New Podcast Episode Out

By Ron Collins
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTamar Braxton has a new podcast episode out. See it on her social media account. 't’s been so much going on guys… it’s so funny how this podcast seems to align with what I’m currently going through. My sister, my good friend @__ajna whom I met on Instagram many years ago keeps blessing me with her beautiful, gentle “stop playing with me” fairy spirit. This episode means a lot to me cause it’s speaks directly to the people who wants to hold on to what they think.. and what used to be.. and I can’t fight you anymore with what you feel although you are WRONG af about me…I know I’m not the only one who needs to hear this episode of #underconstruction so #staythere🍀 #stayunderconstruction thank you sis for your gift 💝' Tamar captioned her post.

