WHITEMARSH >> It will take more than 24 hours to determine which team advances to the District 1-6A quarterfinals to face No. 7 Hatboro-Horsham Friday afternoon. The game between No. 2 Plymouth Whitemarsh and No. 18 Garnet Valley was stopped due to multiple lightning delays Wednesday and will be continued Thursday at 4 p.m. at Plymouth Whitemarsh High School.