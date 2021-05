After what felt like an extra long winter, the weather is finally turning across the country, and although there still might be some cold days ahead, summer is well on its way. This is super exciting, and we’re willing to bet that you can’t wait to get out for a run in shorts and a t-shirt if you haven’t already. While warm weather is great, though, it means you have to plan ahead a bit so you can keep hydrated and cool during your runs in the heat. Here are a few ways you can stay cool this summer, even on the hottest of days.