Nelson Cruz of the Minnesota Twins bats during the fifth inning of a game against the Chicago White Sox. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images) It’s becoming clearer and clearer as the season wears on that the Minnesota Twins aren’t going to be competitive in 2021. Too many injuries have piled up and truly awful seasons from key members of the team have left this team twelve games under .500. Though Kenta Maeda and Byron Buxton are both on their way back, the team may be too far gone.