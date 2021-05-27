New bill would grant pregnant prisoners in Arizona better care while in custody

A judge has approved a $15m (£10m) settlement in a case involving an incapacitated woman who was raped before giving birth.The settlement was made on behalf of Dr Phillip Gear, who worked at Hacienda Healthcare in Phoenix, Arizona, when the 29-year-old woman had lived since the age of three.In a lawsuit against the state and Hacienda, her family alleged that the incapacitated woman was “violently and repeatedly raped” and that it failed to notice signs of her pregnancy, including weight gain, NBC News reported.Hacienda also allegedly ignored requests for the woman to be tended to by female health workers, which...