Arizona State

New bill would grant pregnant prisoners in Arizona better care while in custody

12news.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWomen who are pregnant in prison could soo get access to better prenatal nutrition and no longer be put in restraints. That's if Gov. Ducey signs the bill.

www.12news.com
