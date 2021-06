In a year that will go down in history among the most tumultuous of modern times, The Associated Press has won awards for breaking news and feature photography. In a statement regarding the value of outstanding work done by photojournalists, J. David Ake, AP assistant managing editor and director of photography said, “The outstanding work of the AP photography staff in covering racial justice protests and Emilio Morenatti’s compassionate, year-long look at the impact of COVID-19 on the elderly in Spain are two shining examples of what photojournalists strive to do everywhere: use light and shadow to bring knowledge and understanding to all corners of the globe.”