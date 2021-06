The consensus around the Boston Celtics is that the vacant head coaching position won’t go to someone who doesn’t have the necessary experience to succeed in it. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, there is “little belief” that the Celtics would turn the head coaching job over to someone lacking previous NBA head coaching experience. That likely rules out the vast majority of league assistants looking to ascend to a head coaching position for the first time. The lone exception seems to be Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups, who is highly regarded as a coaching candidate and was originally drafted by Boston as a player. Former point guard and current 76ers assistant Sam Cassell may also get a look.