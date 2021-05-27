Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

'Very Hungry Caterpillar' author Eric Carle dies aged 91

By Carlos HAMANN, -
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 22 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17a10o_0aCZdagF00
'The Very Hungry Caterpillar' author Eric Carle said he attributes the success of his book to children needing 'hope' /AFP

Eric Carle, author and illustrator of the beloved children's classic "The Very Hungry Caterpillar," has died aged 91, according to a statement from his official Instagram account on Wednesday.

The book, first published in 1969, features a caterpillar who eats his way through many different foods on different days of the week before finally emerging as a butterfly.

With its distinctive artwork and subtle educational concepts, the 224-word book has been translated into 66 languages and sold more than 50 million copies worldwide.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share that Eric Carle, author and illustrator of The Very Hungry Caterpillar and many other beloved classics, passed away on Sunday, May 23rd at the age of 91," the statement read, without elaborating.

It continued: "When asked why he thinks The Very Hungry Caterpillar has remained popular for so long, Carle said, 'I think it is a book of hope. Children need hope. You, little insignificant caterpillar can grow up into a beautiful butterfly and fly into the world with your talent.'

"Thank you, Eric Carle for sharing your great talent with so many generations of young readers," it said.

Carle wrote and illustrated more than 70 books for young children, including "The Grouchy Ladybug," "The Very Busy Spider" and "The Very Lonely Firefly."

- 'Oh, I can do that' -

"Our hearts are heavy tonight with the loss of our beloved co-founder Eric Carle who has passed away," read a tweet from The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art in Amherst, Massachusetts.

The museum described Carle as "our friend, our inspiration, and a creative visionary for generations of artists and children."

Carle's distinctive collage illustrations are mostly acrylic paint on plain tissue paper. The paint however goes on in different ways - via bushes of different sizes, sometimes fingers, and sometimes stamped on with sponges or even carpet pieces.

"Some children have said to me, 'Oh, I can do that.' I consider that the highest compliment," Carle wrote on his official website describing his work.

"To me pictures need writing and writing needs pictures. A child once called me a picture writer, and that's a good way to describe me," Carle wrote.

Carle was born in Syracuse, New York, in 1929, and moved with his parents to Germany when he was six years old, where he later graduated from a prestigious art school in Stuttgart.

During World War II his father was drafted into the German military and was taken prisoner in Russia, the illustrator told The New York Times in a 2007 interview.

Carle, by then a teenager, survived the aerial bombing of Stuttgart and avoided military service, but was conscripted into digging trenches on a defensive line in western Germany.

He always wanted to return to the United States -- and in 1952, "with a fine portfolio in hand and forty dollars in his pocket, he arrived in New York," the biography on his website reads.

Carle was soon drafted into the US army and stationed in Germany - but according to the Times he never spoke about his youth under the Nazi government.

After his military service Carle worked as a graphic designer in the promotion department of The New York Times, then for many years was the art director of an advertising agency before being asked to illustrate "Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?" (1967).

Carle said in various interviews that he preferred bright and soothing colors after so much gray and camouflage green of the wartime years.

Tributes to the author poured in on social media, including from the rich and famous.

"Eric Carle has died- but he left us the unforgettable Hungry Caterpillar, Brown Bear, Brown Bear- books i read to my children and now my grandchildren," tweeted actress Mia Farrow. "Loving thoughts with his family and very much gratitude for Mr Carle."

AFP

AFP

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Carle
Person
Mia Farrow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#German#The New York Times#Nazi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Germany
News Break
Instagram
Related
Books & LiteratureTexarkana Gazette

Remembering children's author Eric Carle

Eric Carle wrote books that refuse to stay on the shelf. In bookstores, of course, his titles have vanished from shelves for decades, whisked off in the millions by parents and grandparents, by aunts and uncles and teachers. Anyone who needs a present for a young child or baby knows you cannot go wrong with "The Very Hungry Caterpillar," "Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?" or (my personal favorite for obvious reasons) "The Grouchy Lady Bug."
Books & LiteratureTVOvermind

Appreciating the Incredible Legacy of Eric Carle

When lots of people think back on their childhood, many of the books they read often come to mind. There are certain stories that have been a part of people’s youth for generations, and The Very Hungry Caterpillar is one of them. Written by Eric Carle and originally published in 1969, the book tells the story of a caterpillar who is going through the process of becoming a butterfly. Since its release, the book has gone on to sell nearly 50 million copies, and it’s touched even more hearts. That being said, people all over the world were saddened to hear that the creative mind behind the story, Eric Carle, passed away on May 23, 2021. Although Eric may be gone, his memory will live on forever in all of his work. Keep reading to learn more about Eric Carle’s legacy.
Visual ArtSandy Allnock

Painted Collage Cards (inspired by Eric Carle)

Eric Carle, author and illustrator of many books, passed away recently. May 23, 2021 – so today I’m adding to my series of art inspired by children’s illustrators by taking on Eric’s imagery and style for inspiration!. Supplies for this project are linked at the end of this post. Compensated...
Books & Literaturekeeparthappening.org

Let’s Learn About Eric Carle at Play Street Museum - St. Louis

This week we are wishing a happy birthday to one of our favorite authors, the late Eric Carle (June 25, 1929- May 23, 2021). From “The Very Busy Spider” to “Brown Bear, Brown Bear What Do You See,” Eric Carle’s books and illustrations have dazzled and inspired generations of young readers. Stop by Play Street to read one of his classic books and create your own collage inspired by this one of a kind artist.
Celebritieswcn247.com

Janet Malcolm, provocative author-journalist, dies at 86

NEW YORK (AP) — The author and journalist Janet Malcolm has died at age 86. She was known for her challenging critiques of everything from murder cases and art to journalism itself. A longtime staff writer for The New Yorker and author of several books, the Prague native practiced a kind of post-modern style. She often called attention to her own role in the narrative, questioning whether even the most conscientious observer could be trusted. In 1999, the Modern Library ranked her book “The Journalist and the Murderer” No. 97 on its list of the 100 best nonfiction releases of the 20th century.
Reading, MAwgbh.org

Beyond The Page: Reading Selections From Author Sarah Penner

Each month, Beyond The Page: A GBH Book Club features a notable author, who takes part in a live Q&A with a GBH personality to discuss the intricacies of that month's novel. With each monthly book selection, we also ask the author for a list of reading recommendations. For its June edition, Beyond The Page selected Sarah Penner's The Lost Apothecary, a novel that NPR says "is an enthralling work of mystery, murder, trust, and betrayal."
Books & LiteratureMedscape News

10 Killer Steps to Writing a Great Medical Thriller

For many physicians and other professionals, aspirations of crafting a work of fiction are not uncommon — and with good reason. We are, after all, a generally well-disciplined bunch capable of completing complex tasks, and there is certainly no shortage of excitement and drama in medicine and surgery — ample fodder for thrilling stories. Nonetheless, writing a novel is a major commitment, and it requires persistence, patience and dedicated time, especially for one with a busy medical career.
Books & Literaturehappymag.tv

The 20 best fiction books of the 1980s

Major TBT energy on this one: we’ve travelled back to the 1980s and collected 20 of the best fiction books of the decade. The 1980s are typically known for the era’s affinity for Eurodisco, Walkmans, and extreme fashion (anyone say shoulder pads? Spandex? Leg warmers?). Many 1980s fiction book authors reflected a similar canonic shift to more expansive, vast literary experimentation with magical realism and grand, exuberant visions.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

10 Thought-Provoking Road Trip Books

The road novel is often described as a quintessentially U.S. American genre. In an interview about the road trip narrative, historian Allen Pietrobon traces it as far back as wagon trains and even George Washington. From Jack Kerouac’s On the Road to John Steinbeck’s Travels With Charley: In Search of America, white male authors have been writing road novels since the advent of the highway. But what about writers of color, women, and LGBTQ+ writers?
Celebritiesleighjournal.co.uk

The Bill actor Ben Roberts dies aged 70

Ben Roberts, who played Chief Inspector Derek Conway in The Bill, has died aged 70. The Wales-born actor, who starred in the ITV police drama between 1987 and 2000, died on Monday, according to his agent. Roberts was best known for playing the dogged and career-focused officer Conway, but later...
Animalsearth.com

Puppies can communicate with people at a very young age

Puppies have the capacity to interact with people at a very young age without any prior experience or training. In a new study published by Cell Press, experts report that some puppies communicate better with people from the start based on their genetics. “We show that puppies will reciprocate human...
Sciencewuwf.org

Carl Wernicke: Survival Is At The Very Heart Of Nature

Those who write or talk about nature tend to glaze it with a benign aura, Mother Nature as the source of life, fertile, welcoming and nurturing. I’m as guilty as anyone, as passing birds or a shady hillside painted with wildflowers can set me to waxing poetically about it all.
Books & LiteratureTor.com

A Striking Debut: The Wolf and the Woodsman by Ava Reid

The Wolf and the Woodsman is Ava Reid’s debut novel. This fantasy draws its inspiration from the early medieval history of Hungary: the name of the land where the story is set, Régország, is a pair of Hungarian words that could be translated as “long-ago country.” It draws, too, from the history of Jewish people in Hungary. It would seem to fit comfortably into the recent tradition of Eastern European fantasy, a tradition that has its most popular and most iconic examples to date in Naomi Novik’s Uprooted and Spinning Silver, though other examples range from Katherine Arden’s The Bear and the Nightingale to Rena Rossner’s Sisters of the Winter Wood and Ursula Vernon’s (writing as T. Kingfisher) The Raven and the Reindeer. The Wolf and the Woodsman is fiercer and more viscerally bloody than Novik’s work: an impressive debut.
Books & LiteratureAZFamily

Olivia's Book Club: Dr. Kevin Leman, '8 Secrets to Raising Successful Kids'

(3TV/CBS 5) -- Best-selling author (more times than even he can count with certainty,) Dr. Kevin Leman likely wrote a book on any issue in your family you’d like to address and improve. From parenting, to romantic intimacy, to his theories on birth order that still have people talking decades later, Dr. Leman is a deep well of common sense who delivers hilarious truth bombs in a way only he can. Leman talks to Olivia about his recent book, “8 Secrets to Raising Successful Kids,” why mom is the most influential figure in her son’s life, and why putting away the toaster is his secret to a happy marriage.
Books & Literaturewashingtoninformer.com

BOOK REVIEW: Dear Diary …

“The Bench” by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, pictures by Christian Robinson. “The Crown in Crisis: Countdown to the Abdication” by Alexander Larman. “The Windsor Diaries 1940-45” by Alathea Fitzalan Howard. c.2021, Atria. $30. 368 pages. When you sit down for dinner tonight, everyone will be at their favorite seat.