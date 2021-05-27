City Hall campers set up their own armed security guards
AUSTIN, Texas - The walk in to work for Austin City Council member Mackenzie Kelly sometimes requires the assistance of security. Kelly provided FOX 7 Austin video of the harassment she was received from one of the homeless individuals camped out at City Hall. The harassment has happened at lunch meetings and at the end of the day. Kelly is targeted because of her support for Prop B which reinstated the city camping ban in public places.www.fox7austin.com