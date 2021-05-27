Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

City Hall campers set up their own armed security guards

By Rudy Koski
fox7austin.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas - The walk in to work for Austin City Council member Mackenzie Kelly sometimes requires the assistance of security. Kelly provided FOX 7 Austin video of the harassment she was received from one of the homeless individuals camped out at City Hall. The harassment has happened at lunch meetings and at the end of the day. Kelly is targeted because of her support for Prop B which reinstated the city camping ban in public places.

www.fox7austin.com
View All 8 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Austin, TX
Society
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Guards#Armed Security#Campers#Austin City Council#Austin Police#City Hall#Fox 7 Austin#The Camp Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Politics
News Break
Homeless
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In-person marches, music and reflection as Americans mark Juneteenth

ATLANTA/CHICAGO, June 19 (Reuters) - On Saturday, the United States marks Juneteenth for the first time as a federal holiday commemorating the end of the legal enslavement of Black Americans. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday signed a bill making Juneteenth the eleventh federally recognized holiday,...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Apple Daily editor, CEO denied bail in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, June 19 (Reuters) - Two executives of Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, charged under a national security law, were denied bail on Saturday in a case that has drawn international condemnation and stoked fears over media freedoms in the financial hub. Editor-in-chief Ryan Law 47 and chief...
Portland, ORPosted by
CBS News

Dozens of Portland police officers resign from crowd control unit after officer indicted for allegedly assaulting protestor

Approximately 50 police officers working for Portland's rapid response unit resigned this week, a day after a team member was indicted for allegedly assaulting a protester last year. Participation in the unit was voluntary, and the officers will continue working for the police department in their regular assignments, according to...