Here are the top 49ers headlines for Monday, June 14. New and Notable Ranking All 32 NFL Offensive Lines. Before the start of the 2021 season, Pro Football Focus is looking at every NFL roster to break down the strenghts and weaknesses of each position group. Looking at the offensive line, the analytic's site noted that the 49ers O-line, which placed No. 9 in PFF's season-ending ranking, has remained mostly intact and John Lynch and Co. brought in players through free agency and the draft to bolster the lineup. Coming in at No. 9, here's what PFF had to say about San Francisco's season outlook.