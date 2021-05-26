Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Thoughts from McDermott on Bills’ OTAs

By CHUCK POLLOCK Special to The Era
Bradford Era
 29 days ago

Bills coach Sean McDermott probably knew it was coming. After all, much of the NFL’s last few months has been focused on Covid-19, which disrupted all of last season, particularly the touchy issue of vaccination. Teams must have a specific percentage of players vaccinated to return to relatively normal operation...

www.bradfordera.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Fisher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#American Football#Buffalo#Associated Press#Organized Team Activities#St John Fisher College#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLthe buffalo bills

Sean McDermott: "Great to have Everyone Here"

Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott addresses the media ahead of practice at 2021 Mandatory Minicamp. Topics include: his expectations for the return of Defensive Tackle Star Lotulelei after a season off of football, what the defense gains from getting a player like Lotulelei back into the lineup, whether or not you can quantify what Lotulelei brings to the team as a whole, why he thinks it's important that all three coordinators were able to return for this season, how excited he is to have the team back in WNY at full capacity, the battle at Cornerback between Levi Wallace and Dane Jackson, the importance of having veteran leadership on the defensive line to help the influx of rookies, and how he and the team have educated and encouraged players with regards to the COVID-19 vaccination.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean McDermott on COVID vaccination: Bills are 'moving in right direction'

Bills head coach Sean McDermott is rarely candid, but one can’t say he’s beating around the bush when it comes to talking about the NFL and COVID-19 vaccine. In late May, McDermott expressed that he was “concerned” with the way vaccines were going in regard to his own team. Around that same time, it was reported that the NFL was considering dropping COVID safety protocols for clubs that reach a certain number of vaccinated players.
NFLthe buffalo bills

5 things we learned from Sean McDermott about Bills mandatory minicamp

1. Star Lotulelei has returned after opt-out season. Defensive tackle Star Lotulelei is back at One Bills Drive for mandatory minicamp. After opting out last season due to the pandemic, Lotulelei has reunited with his teammates to get to work for this upcoming season. McDermott is excited to have the defensive lineman back in the building and ready to see what he can bring to the team.
NFL13 WHAM

McDermott happy with attendance as Bills begin minicamp

"This is how you build a team." Across the NFL as teams opened up their mandatory minicamp, big names were missing. Aaron Rodgers, Stephon Gilmore, Xavier Howard and Jamal Adams all chose not to show up. But back in Buffalo is a full house. "It's great to have everyone here,"...
NFLallfans.co

Buffalo Bills: Sean McDermott continues to be highly ranked among head coaches

Over the years, the Buffalo Bills have typically gone with veteran head coaches who were looking for their second (or third) head coaching opportunity. However, in 2017 the Bills elected to go with long-time coordinator Sean McDermott, who previously had spent six years as defensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers.
NFLchatsports.com

5 notable standouts from Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 OTA’s

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22). Mandatory Credit: Karl Roster/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports. With OTA’s wrapping up, the Steelers had some notable names impress early into the training period. The Steelers have been hard at work during OTA’s, getting their players ready for training camp that opens...
NFLUSA Today

12 photos from Broncos OTAs

After wrapping up organized team activities earlier this week, the Denver Broncos are now scheduled to hold mandatory minicamp next week. Here’s a quick look back at 12 photos from the team’s OTAs.
NFLallfans.co

LIVE from Miami Dolphins OTA’s: Plus: Brian Flores’ Friday OTA thoughts

DAVIE — Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Friday he expects to see all of his players at a mandatory Minicamp, which begins next Tuesday at Nova Southeastern University. That would, presumably, include cornerback Xavien Howard, who has not attended voluntary organized team activities and instead has trained on his own.
NFLallfans.co

Shanahan discusses positives he saw from Lance at OTAs

Yle Shanahan spent countless hours studying the 2021 NFL Draft class of quarterbacks, eventually deciding on North Dakota State product Trey Lance with the third overall pick. While Shanahan likely has gone through just about every single one of Lance’s snaps as a collegiate QB, he still hadn’t seen him go through drills and practice in person until the 49ers welcomed players in for rookie camp and then additional offseason training activities. The 49ers’ head coach admires that Lance plays the position naturally even with an athletic skill set that is rare for the position.
NFLLas Vegas Herald

Quick Hits: Notes and quotes from the final week of OTAs

The Las Vegas Raiders' voluntary OTAs are soon coming to a close. The Silver and Black were able to get a major turnout for OTAs and get the best out of their veterans as well as their rookies. With mandatory minicamp around the corner, the Raiders have started to piece things together for what could be a dynamic 2021 season. The team obtained some nice additions in free agency to bolster both sides of the ball.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 offensive takeaways from Jags OTAs

The Jacksonville Jaguars started their organized team sessions on May 24 and wrapped the process up on Thursday. The next step will be a three-day mandatory minicamp period held on June 15-17. However, before we get to that point, it’s worth mentioning that the Jags three-phase OTA process presented the...
NFLYardbarker

Observations From Cleveland Browns OTA’s

The Cleveland Browns are in the second week of voluntary Organized Team Activities (OTAs). OTA’s have been somewhat controversial this year. After they were cancelled last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NFLPA President (and Browns center) JC Tretter urged players to boycott OTA’s because of safety and injury concerns.
NFLUSA Today

Report: Kadarius Toney's absence from OTAs surprised the Giants

After an eventful few days at rookie minicamp, which saw him deal with cleat issues and a minor injury, first-round pick Kadarius Toney opted to skips the voluntary portion of OTAs. It was a decision that left the New York Giants somewhat perplexed. Although Toney had not yet signed his...
NFLNFL

Debrief: What matters -- and what doesn't -- from this week's OTAs, minicamps

On-field evaluations during OTAs and minicamps are a waste of time. It's teaching season, and players aren't in pads. That doesn't mean we can't learn something from the seven mandatory minicamps and other practices going on this week. With one week left in the NFL offseason, here's a look at the news that mattered -- and didn't -- from the practices that have been held so far this week:
NFLPride Of Detroit

10 things we learned from Detroit Lions OTAs, minicamp

The Detroit Lions are wrapping up offseason workouts this week with the third set of organized team activities (OTAs). In this final week, only about half of the team is expected to attend with a focus mostly on the young players on the team. Because this last week of OTAs...
NFLallfans.co

Jamal Adams’s Absence From Seahawks OTAs Isn’t an Issue… Yet

As concerns over COVID-19 protocols increased and players found commonality in their preference for virtual team activities, the majority of the NFL stood in solidarity by modifying or opting out of in-person, voluntary OTAs. The Seahawks were one of the first to make their stance known, issuing a statement on April 13 via the NFLPA.