YUCAIPA — The Citrus Valley High baseball team rescued a seemingly lost week by defeating Yucaipa 11-6 on Thursday, May 6. The Blackhawk victory behind the pitching of ace Blake Griffin came after two Yucaipa wins over Citrus Valley earlier in the week. By Friday, Yucaipa, Citrus Valley and Redlands East Valley were all tied for first place in the Citrus Belt League, with Cajon one game behind that trio.