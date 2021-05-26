Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

TCU, LS-H track teams earn top places in MRC championships

By PAT BECK pat.beck@apgsomn.com
southernminn.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleTri-City United boys track and field team took home conference honors in five events in placing third in the highly competitive Minnesota River Conference Championships May 25 at Belle Plaine. "Great conference meet with the team championship determined in the last 20 meters of the final race," TCU boys head...

www.southernminn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tcu#Mrc#Track And Field#Race#Tcu#Mrc#Gfw#Titan#Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Texas Christian University
News Break
Sports
Related
Eugene, ORChronicle

‘Changes the culture’: Eight Blue Devils earn All-America status at track and field Championships

Just like that, Duke’s season is over. But it did not end without some postseason accolades. With eight Blue Devils competing, including the 4x100m and 4x400m relay groups, at the NCAA Outdoor Championships last Thursday through Saturday, a chance to display the program’s progress was on deck. And while a 32nd-place finish on the women’s side might not jump off the screen, Duke still made some history in Eugene, Ore., with All-American distinction in six events and a program-high five top-10 finishes.
Flossmoor, ILhfchronicle.com

H-F Girls Track & Field team takes 2nd place in state

The Homewood-Flossmoor High School girls track and field team had outstanding outcomes in major events and their collective score brought home the second place trophy from the IHSA track & field state competition Saturday on the campus of Eastern Illinois University. Sophomore Ana-Liese Torian won three individual honors: First for...
Downers Grove, ILanonymouseagle.com

Joe Keys Earns All-American Honors At NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships

On June 9th and 10th, Marquette senior Joe Keys competed in the decathlon at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships. The native of Downers Grove, Illinois, came into the national meet seeded 17th in the event out of 24 competitors by posting a career best 7,537 points back in April in a meet hosted by the University of Miami. Since that was Keys’ best career performance as well as the best mark in MU program history, it was always going to be an uphill battle for him to make a major impact on the competition.
Sportsmyaggienation.com

Texas A&M's track and field team earns 27 All-America honors

The Texas A&M track and field team earned 27 All-America honors from the United States Track and Field Cross Country Coaches Association on Monday. A&M men on the first team were freshman Devon Achane (4x100-meter relay), sophomore Lance Broome (4x100), senior Bryce Deadmon (400, 4x100, 4x400), senior Devin Dixon (4x400), freshman Omajuwa Etiwe (4x400), freshman Brandon Miller (800), junior Moitalel Mpoke (400 hurdles, 4x400) and junior Emmanuel Yeboah (4x100). Aggie women on the first team were senior Deborah Acquah (long jump, triple jump), sophomore Lamara Distin (high jump), junior Tyra Gittens (long jump, high jump, heptathlon), freshman Athing Mu (400, 4x400), senior Jaevin Reed (4x400), sophomore Tierra Robinson-Jones (4x400) and sophomore Charokee Young (400, 4x400).
ndsu.edu

NDSU places 5 on women’s outdoor track and field academic team

The NDSU women’s track and field team was represented by five Bison on the Summit League Academic All-League team for the 2021 outdoor season. Maddy Nilles, Amanda Anderson, Shelby Gunnells, Annika Rotvold and Bailey Cowling all earned the honor by virtue of their athletic and academic achievements. Nilles, from Sherrill,...
Henderson, MNsouthernminn.com

State Tournament Preview: LS-H softball ranked top seed

The Le Sueur-Henderson softball team is on the path to the state championship, but to make it there, the Giants will compete against top eight teams in class AA. LS-H is in a unique position as the top seed of the tournament with a 21-1 record. The quarterfinals and the...
Cadott, WIChippewa Herald

Monday Prep Track and Field Division 3 Regional Roundup: Cadott boys win four events en route to team championship

CADOTT — The Cadott boys track and field team won four events and finished second in four more to earn a Division 3 regional team championship on Monday afternoon at home. Cadott finished with 127 team points to take the top spot, well in front of Ladysmith (74) and Athens (70) at the team standings with Gilman fourth (67.5), Lake Holcombe/Cornell sixth (52.5) and Thorp 11th (10).
Houston, TXfrogsowar.com

TCU Basketball earns commitment from top 150 player PJ Haggerty

After months of watching players leave the TCU Basketball program, Frog fans can be excited about new guys coming in, as the first commitment of the 2022 class landed early this week. Haggerty, a three star prospect that holds 14 offers, stands 6’3” and weighs in at 170 pounds. Haggerty...
MotorsportsWVNews

H&M Motors takes Mustang Championship

H&M Motors defeated Hometown Sports to win the Mustang Championship last week at Butchersville by a score of 8-3. Holden Warner turned in a masterful performance on the mound to get the win. Cam Moats came on in relief and struck out the side in the bottom of the sixth to end the game.
Football247Sports

Top performers: TCU June 13 OL/DL mini-camp

TCU held their third day of summer mini-camps on Sunday and once again there were some impressive players in attendance. The first camp of the day featured offensive and defensive linemen, running backs and tight ends. As usual, HornedFrogBlitz was there to catch the action and brings you our list...
Sportsi70sports.com

CHBC’s Robertson and Lucas Claim Individual State Track Titles; CHBC Ties for 3rd Place as Team

Cowden-Herrick Beecher City’s Jadon Robertson and Daniel Lucas are individual event state champions in Class 1A and scored enough points with their individual finishes to also tie for third place in the team standings to bring home a team trophy from the IHSA Boys 1A State Track Meet on Thursday. Robertson claimed state titles in two events, winning the 110m High Hurdles with a time of 14.68 seconds and winning the high jump with a height of 1.99m (6’ 6”). Robertson also picked up a 3rd place finish in the long jump with a best jump of 6.61m (21’ 8”). Lucas claimed his individual state championship title in the Shot Put with a best throw of 16.76m (55’) and also competed in the Discus where he finished in 19th Place with a best throw of 38.69m (126’ 11”). Robertson and Lucas’ finishes gave them 37 team points which tied CHBC for third with Niles Northridge Prep and had them just one point behind second place Catlin Salt Fork with 38 points.
Tennissouthernminn.com

TCU record holder Plut caps off her career at state track

After her sixth year running on the Tri-City United track and field team, senior Josie Plut of Le Center finally met her goal of qualifying for state. "It's very special that I made state in my last year," Plut said after running in the state meet Friday at St. Michael-Albertville. "It's kind of like a final hurrah to go all the way. I made seconds many times, but I've never gone all the way. I'm glad I got that accomplishment under my belt as a state participant.
Sportssouthernminn.com

TCU boys track duo runs in the top 16 in state

Tri-City United's two entries in the state Class A boys track and field meet didn't finish as high as they would have liked, but just making it to state for their first time was a big accomplishment for junior Jordan Meyer and sophomore Marco Reyes. Meyer finished 16th in the...
Minnesota Statesouthernminn.com

LS-H softball wins state championship, makes school history

Dreams really do come true. Tears were shed and the crowd cheered on Wednesday afternoon as the Minnesota State High School League honored the latest state softball championship team: the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants. The Giants wore gold medals around their necks and lifted the state championship trophy high after conquering...
Albertville, MNhometownsource.com

Spectrum boys track and field team scores top-five Finish at state meet; girls team finishes 19th

Spectrum Track & Field Team Scores Top 5 Finish at State Meet. The Spectrum Track & Field team put an exclamation point on an already outstanding season at the Minnesota Class A State Meet on Friday, June 18, at St. Michael Albertville High School. Leading the Sting was the school's first-ever state champion, junior Max Reis. Reis won the 100-meter dash, placed second on the 200, and was seventh in the triple jump before anchoring a third-place finish by the 4 x 100-meter relay team that included Tanner Gangl, Eli Aberra, Brendan Perkins and Reis. The boys team tied for fifth place, the top team finish in school history.