TCU, LS-H track teams earn top places in MRC championships

Cowden-Herrick Beecher City’s Jadon Robertson and Daniel Lucas are individual event state champions in Class 1A and scored enough points with their individual finishes to also tie for third place in the team standings to bring home a team trophy from the IHSA Boys 1A State Track Meet on Thursday. Robertson claimed state titles in two events, winning the 110m High Hurdles with a time of 14.68 seconds and winning the high jump with a height of 1.99m (6’ 6”). Robertson also picked up a 3rd place finish in the long jump with a best jump of 6.61m (21’ 8”). Lucas claimed his individual state championship title in the Shot Put with a best throw of 16.76m (55’) and also competed in the Discus where he finished in 19th Place with a best throw of 38.69m (126’ 11”). Robertson and Lucas’ finishes gave them 37 team points which tied CHBC for third with Niles Northridge Prep and had them just one point behind second place Catlin Salt Fork with 38 points.