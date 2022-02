Its leaves taste like spinach, its seeds are a nutritious cereal grain substitute, and its flowers serve as a bold accent in the annual garden bed. Yet it nearly became extinct half a millennium ago. This plant was one of the three pillars of the Aztec diet, along with corn and beans, but its seeds were also made into a dough that was shaped into likenesses of Aztec gods. The missionizing Spanish, upon witnessing the baking and eating of the idolatrous figurines, made haste to destroy every field they could find of the plant used to make the dough.

GARDENING ・ 2 DAYS AGO