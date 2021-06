Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.850-3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Franklin Electric stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.76. The stock had a trading volume of 301,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,182. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $87.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.01.