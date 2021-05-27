Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

'The Very Hungry Caterpillar' author Eric Carle dies at 91, family says

By Fox 28 Spokane
FOX 28 Spokane
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar’ author Eric Carle dies at 91, family says.

www.fox28spokane.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Carle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Northampton, MAromper.com

Psst! Eric Carle Fans Are Putting His Books In Their Windows To Celebrate His Birthday

Beloved children’s book author and illustrator Eric Carle died last month at the age of 91 years old, and his fans have come up with a lovely way to honor his memory. People are celebrating Carle’s birthday on June 25 with a sweet tribute. A way to remind each other of the enduring joy both children and adults continue to get from his books. He will live on in those pages, and we will continue to remember him well.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

2 Recent Historical Mystery Series Starters

This list of historical mystery books was originally published in our mystery/thriller newsletter, Unusual Suspects. Sign up for it here to get mystery/thriller news, reviews, deals, and more!. Hello mystery fans! I have two different historical mystery series starters, both of which I am looking forward to continuing. While completely...
Books & Literatureofftheshelf.com

Author Picks: 5 Cinematic Thrillers to Read with Popcorn Nearby

Louise Candlish is the Sunday Times (London) bestselling author of fourteen novels, including The Other Passenger, coming out on 7/20. She lives in London with her husband and daughter. Visit her at LouiseCandlish.com or connect with her on Twitter @Louise_Candlish. I’m honestly not sure if you can set out to...
Books & Literaturejioforme.com

Best Life Lessons Books for Kids

As kids, an hour or so wouldn’t pass without finding some fantastic and fascinating story to read. Therefore, it is inarguably true that most kids love to read as long as they have the inspiration and insight they have to keep going. When most were kids, each individual had a special nook, story, or novel they would find fascinating. Some books and novels have ever since existed to light up a spark of reading from generation to generation. Regardless of these books’ oldness, they remain purposeful and solid while holding onto the scales required for reading purposes. Therefore, in this pieceby 123 Homework, we shall highlight some critical life lesson books that each kid should at least peruse to understand what they can learn from life. Let us get started with the most precious of the life lesson books:
Family Relationshipswomansday.com

20 Best Sister Quotes That Celebrate Your Special Sibling Bond

If you have a sister, you have a friend for life. Sisters are some of the most special and strongest familial bonds there are. Sure, all siblings have unique connections, but sisters are in a league of their own. In many cases, growing up together creates a solid, virtually impenetrable foundation — perfect for fostering a forever friendship. Who wouldn’t want a built-in best friend to share your life with? This inspiring roundup of quotes will sum up and honor this treasured kinship.
Books & Literaturelittlehamptongazette.co.uk

Brighton author recalls how coma put her at the very edge of life

Zara, aged 50, offers a graphic memoir, recounting the 15 days she spent in a medically-induced coma after becoming critically ill with a deadly bacterial infection in 2013. “It is a dual narrative following my hallucinatory journey, a drug- and sepsis- induced purgatory within the coma and the continuation of family life on the outside told in diary form by my husband Dan. Developed over several years, an early extract of Coma was short-listed for the Myriad First Graphic Novel prize in 2018. A great amount of planning went into the book from mapping events, developing characters, interviewing friends and family named in the diaries to plotting the comic, thumbnailing and final artwork.
Worldrollercoaster.ie

Behind the Name: Ella, the short name with a very sweet meaning

Ella is a short and sweet baby name that we can’t get enough of here in Ireland, as well as around the world. It’s not surprising that this little moniker is so popular, it is easy to spell and say, it is sweet and feminine, and it can also be a shortened version of several names which may suit some people who want to keep a certain moniker in the family.
Petsredcarpetcrash.com

Book Review: ‘London’s Number One Dog-Walking Agency: A Memoir’ By Kate MacDougall

As a former dog-walked I was thrilled to see this book was coming out. The stories Kate MacDougall tells are so real, some are funny and it’s a heart-warming story of her life and her love for dogs. I don’t have stories anywhere close to the ones Kate tells but my love for dogs is the same as her. For any dog lover out there, it’s a perfect book to read. Kate was working in offices but never liked her jobs. She decided one day to chuck it all and start a dog-walking business. It started off slow but soon took off. Dealing with her clients can be a lot. The demands of the dog owners can ofter be crazy and Kate has to adhere to all of them. This is also the story of her life with her boyfriend, who became her husband. The almost collapse of her business due to the recession, the birth of her first baby and her dog Mabel. The is so well-written and the stories just keep topping each other. A perfect read for the beach, pool, lake or just chilling at home.
Animalsanimalfair.com

Sunny Daisy Dog! Funny Furtastic Photo!

Thank you Sophie from France for sending this photo! You will receive a signed copy of Wendy Diamond’s best selling book It’s a Dog’s World: The Savvy Guide to Four-Legged Living. (Random House) for making us smile on SATurday! If anyone has a furtastic photo please submit to yappy@animalfair.com with...
ComicsICV2

GRAPHIX ANNOUNCES NEW 'CAT KID' BOOK BY AUTHOR OF 'DOG MAN'

Best-selling kids’ graphic novel creator Dav Pilkey has a new book in the works: Cat Kid Comic Club Perspectives, a followup to last year's Cat Kid Comic Club. Both books star Li’l Petey, a character from the Dog Man books, teaching comics creation to a group of baby frogs. Like the Dog Man books, the Cat Kid books are rated for ages 7+. Cat Kid Comic Club Perspectives will be published on November 30, 2021, as a hardcover with an MSRP of $12.99.
Books & Literaturemomcollective.com

Picture Books that Leave Us with a Case of the Giggles

I savor the moments we enjoy a book together. My twins are getting older and diving into chapter books independently. I know the times we gather together with the whole family and enjoy good picture books are extra special. Luckily, my youngest is five and loves picture books. If we find the right ones my older twins will set aside their chapter books and enjoy this experience.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Little Boy Went to Visit His Grandmother

One day, a five-year-old boy went to visit his grandmother. In her bedroom, the kid played with his toys while the older woman was cleaning the furniture. Suddenly, the boy asked his grandma a rather unexpected question: "How come you don't have a boyfriend?" The grandmother laughed and took a break from what she was doing to answer his question.
goodmorningamerica.com

Family staying in collapsed Florida apartment building speak out

Mom who gave birth while sedated meets her daughter for 1st time. Jennifer Nash was 24 weeks pregnant when she contracted COVID-19 in March, just as vaccinations for the virus were being distributed more widely across the United States. Nash, 34, of Yorba Linda, California, was not eligible to be...