'The Very Hungry Caterpillar' author Eric Carle dies at 91, family says

As a former dog-walked I was thrilled to see this book was coming out. The stories Kate MacDougall tells are so real, some are funny and it’s a heart-warming story of her life and her love for dogs. I don’t have stories anywhere close to the ones Kate tells but my love for dogs is the same as her. For any dog lover out there, it’s a perfect book to read. Kate was working in offices but never liked her jobs. She decided one day to chuck it all and start a dog-walking business. It started off slow but soon took off. Dealing with her clients can be a lot. The demands of the dog owners can ofter be crazy and Kate has to adhere to all of them. This is also the story of her life with her boyfriend, who became her husband. The almost collapse of her business due to the recession, the birth of her first baby and her dog Mabel. The is so well-written and the stories just keep topping each other. A perfect read for the beach, pool, lake or just chilling at home.