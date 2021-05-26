newsbreak-logo
AAA predicts huge increase in travel for Memorial Day weekend after the pandemic

By Gloria Enloe
kjluradio.com
 5 days ago

Memorial Day will soon be here, and pandemic-weary travelers are looking to hit the road. AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria say travel will be way up. “We’re expecting about 37.1 million Americans to travel for the Memorial Day holiday and about 736,000 of them right here in Missouri. And that’s about a 60% rebound from last year nationally and about a 50% in total travel for the Memorial Day weekend here in Missouri.”

