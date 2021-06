JEFFERSONVILLE — A Clark County judge will not close to the public and news media an upcoming civil trial related to child molestation, he ruled Monday. In April 2019, now 22-year-old Michael Begin pleaded guilty to 20 counts of level 4 felony child molestation related to 20 victims at either the Clark County YMCA or Thomas Jefferson Elementary School, part of Greater Clark County Schools (GCCS.) Begin had been an 18-year-old Jeffersonville High School student at the time of the acts and was in an early education program where he oversaw children.