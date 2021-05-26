Batten down the hatches! Severe weather on the way!

Effective: 2021-05-13 18:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in North Platte. Target Area: Custer; Lincoln; Logan; McPherson; Thomas SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN LINCOLN...LOGAN NORTHEASTERN MCPHERSON...WEST CENTRAL CUSTER AND SOUTH CENTRAL THOMAS COUNTIES UNTIL 700 PM CDT At 609 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 15 miles north of Gandy to 9 miles north of Stapleton to near Ringgold. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Stapleton, Arnold, Gandy, Ringgold, Logan, Highway 83 crossing The Dismal River, Shanklin Bluff, Tarboz Lake, Pleasant Hill, Hoagland, Brown Lake and Finchville. This includes the following highways Highway 92 between mile markers 212 and 259. Highway 83 between mile markers 98 and 138.