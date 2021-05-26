newsbreak-logo
Custer County, NE

Batten down the hatches! Severe weather on the way!

By Mona Weatherly, Managing Editor
Custer County Chief
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarge hail and damaging winds, even tornadoes, are possible today in much of central, western and southern Nebraska. According to National Weather Service meteorologist Jaclyn Gomez, the highest risk for severity is in southwestern Nebraska from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. today (Wed., May 26, 2021). “This is the area of highest concern for us,” Gomes said.

www.custercountychief.com
#Severe Weather#Heavy Rain#National Weather Service#Extreme Weather#Severe Storms#Severe Flooding#Storm#Imperial And North Platte#Wind Damage#Ongoing Storms#Damaging Winds#Tornadoes#Localized Flooding#Quick Downpours#Hail#Southwestern Nebraska#Southern Dawson County#Severity#Wed#Lincoln County
Custer County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Custer by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 21:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Custer SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN CUSTER COUNTY UNTIL 945 PM CDT At 906 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Eddyville, or 21 miles south of Broken Bow, moving southeast at 10 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Burr Oak, Buckeye, Block Hill Basin, Intersection of Highway 183 and Cumro Road and Cumro. This includes Highway 183 between mile markers 73 and 79.
Custer County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Custer, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 18:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in North Platte. Target Area: Custer; Lincoln; Logan; McPherson; Thomas SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN LINCOLN...LOGAN NORTHEASTERN MCPHERSON...WEST CENTRAL CUSTER AND SOUTH CENTRAL THOMAS COUNTIES UNTIL 700 PM CDT At 609 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 15 miles north of Gandy to 9 miles north of Stapleton to near Ringgold. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Stapleton, Arnold, Gandy, Ringgold, Logan, Highway 83 crossing The Dismal River, Shanklin Bluff, Tarboz Lake, Pleasant Hill, Hoagland, Brown Lake and Finchville. This includes the following highways Highway 92 between mile markers 212 and 259. Highway 83 between mile markers 98 and 138.
Blaine County, NEweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Loup, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Blaine; Custer; Garfield; Loup; Wheeler FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Blaine, Loup, Garfield, Wheeler and Custer Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
