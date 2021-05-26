Final Two 2022 Riverside County Teachers of the Year Named in Virtual Surprise Announcements

Action follows guidelines by state and federal agencies The Johnson and Johnson (J&J) vaccine will now be available at Riverside County run clinics after local health officials on Monday lifted the pause on the drug. The move follows recommendations by state and federal officials who had temporarily stopped use of the J&J vaccine after rare severe reactions were reported. The vaccine will be available starting Thursday at the clinic at Alessandro High School in Hemet. Its use will expand to other fixed locations and mobile vaccine teams next week. “Bringing back the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will provide us with another tool to help vaccinate as many Riverside County residents as.