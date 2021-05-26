Final Two 2022 Riverside County Teachers of the Year Named in Virtual Surprise Announcements
A former police officer who became a career and technical education instructor, and a tech-savvy math teacher are named the final 2022 Riverside County Teachers of the Year. Students in two southwest Riverside County high school classrooms were surprised today with a virtual drop-in visit from Riverside County Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Edwin Gomez. A host of educators and family members waited online and in-person as Karrie Carlson and Kristan Morales were named as the final two 2022 Riverside County Riverside Teachers of the Year.www.rcoe.us