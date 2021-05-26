How Learning to Cook Eased My Pandemic Anxiety
I was thirty-four years old and I was still eating like an undergrad. I ate a lot of pre-cooked food from the grocery store — sandwiches, chicken breasts — and made frequent use of the salad bar. (Remember salad bars?) The proximity of my apartment to Wayland Square, Thayer Street and Wickenden Street made it easy for a steady rotation of options for weeknight takeout: burritos, sushi, pizza, tikka masala. And at least once a week, I had dinner with my parents, who live about a half-mile from me, in the house where I grew up.