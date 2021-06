The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 108 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the total up to 511,552 throughout the pandemic. No new COVID-19 related deaths were reported on Monday, keeping the total at 9,080 for Missouri. According to the state's COVID-19 dashboard 46 new probable cases of the virus were found The post MONDAY UPDATES: More than 100 new COVID-19 cases reported in Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.