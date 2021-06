STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance identifying a man sought for questioning in connection with a Port Richmond burglary. A 31-year-old victim parked his car on Port Richmond Avenue near Castleton Avenue on June 4 at around 10 p.m. when an unidentified man smashed the passenger side window of the vehicle before removing a Makita Demo saw valued at approximately $1,100, according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.