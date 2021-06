A multimillion-dollar construction project is coming to Emporia and the city will incur very little of the cost. Wednesday evening, Emporia City Commissioners approved an agreement with the Kansas Department of Transportation that will see KDOT commit up to $1.9 million for construction of a new roadway and bridge on Road 180 between Roads G and F5. The project will provide additional access for Evergy at their new headquarters located at the intersection of 180 and G.