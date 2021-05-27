Woman plows through vaccination tent in Maryville with her car: “No vaccine!”

qimono/ Pixabay

A woman protesting against COVID-19 vaccines took things to a new level in Maryville after she charged with her SUV through a tent full of health care workers on Monday.

According to the Blount County Sheriff's Office, the woman sped right across the tent. National Guard and Blount County Health Department personnel had a narrow escape.

Virginia Christine Lewis Brown, 36, was driving the car and she is currently facing seven counts of felony reckless endangerment.

How did it all happen?

The incident took place on Monday morning in the parking lot of Foothills Mall in Maryville. A Blount County police officer was working at the event and witnessed the entire incident from his cruiser.

According to the official’s report, he suddenly spotted a blue Chrysler SUV. The car caught his eye because the driver had an unusual behavior.

As a rule, vehicles stop and sign in with National Guard personnel to get the vaccine and then go on driving slowly through a course outlined with cones. At the end they reach a large tent where each person gets the injection.

After that they come out of the tent and park their car for about 15 minutes to make sure the driver doesn’t have any side effects from the injection.

That’s not what happened this time.

Deputy Kevin Snider spotted the SUV “traveling at a high rate of speed through the closed cone course and through an enclosed tent, then exit the tent and continue to drive recklessly through the cone course.”

More than 10 people were working in the tent and most of them ran up to the deputy’s patrol car to tell him that the SUV had nearly hit them inside the tent.

The chase began

Snider followed the SUV and eventually pulled the suspect over on Morganton Road. Virginia Christine Lewis Brown, 36, was the driver. She told the officer that "she was driving through to protest the vaccine”, as WBIR reports.

Brown was arrested and taken to the Blount County Detention Facility. Witnesses heard her yelling “no vaccine” before speeding toward the tent full of people. On the way to the facility the suspect made several statements about protesting against the COVID-19 vaccine.

The official spoke to everyone who had been inside the tent. Based on his report, seven people were sure they had been in “imminent danger of death or serious bodily injury” and said the car had come withing a few inches or feet of hitting them.

“They thought the driver was going to kill them," the officer stated in his report about the Maryville incident.