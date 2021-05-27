Cancel
No Change for Syria, Despite Elections

By Sean Culligan
OZY
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother day, another sham election. A decade since a brutal crackdown by the regime on anti-government protesters descended into one of the worst humanitarian catastrophes of the 21st century, Syria is finally putting a devastating war behind it. Today, President Bashar Assad is up for reelection and will certainly “win.” But while the guns have largely fallen silent, a new set of challenges – and opportunities – are emerging. Today’s Daily Dose takes you behind the headlines to the bizarre economic model keeping Assad’s regime alive, the creatives trying to build a new Syria, the power players and icons of the future and the reasons why Syria deserves your attention.

Worldunmultimedia.org

UN / SYRIA UPDATE

4. SOUNDBITE (English) Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, United Nations:. “Turning to Syria, I can tell you that we remain very concerned about the deteriorating humanitarian situation for the 13.4 million people in need throughout the country. Some of the most vulnerable Syrians are those who are in the northwest of the country, where there are now 3.4 million people in need. More than 90 per cent of those are assessed by the UN to be in extreme or catastrophic need, particularly 2.7 million internally displaced men, women and children. Most of the displaced are living in over 1,000 camps in informal settlements on the Syrian Turkish border. The only access to the UN has to these millions of people is through the UN Security Council authorized cross-border operation. The Bab Al-Hawa crossing is the UN's last remaining entry point for transporting system to northwest Syria. The assistance that is being sent by the UN team from Turkey cross-border to the northwest of Syria is reaching 2.5 million Syrians on a monthly basis, with around 1,000 trucks of aid crossing the border each month. A total of 979 trucks, crossed in May, alone. And Bab Al-Hawa, as we just said, is the last lifeline preventing a humanitarian catastrophe for the millions of people in Syria. Despite the ongoing efforts to deliver a small number of trucks crossline from Damascus, there remains no alternative to delivering aid at this scale, and with this scope. This is why the Secretary-General has said a large-scale cross border operation for an additional 12 months remains essential to save lives.”
