AP Managers Reportedly Tell Employees They Made ‘Mistakes of Process’ in Terminating Emily Wilder for Social Media Posts

By Michael Luciano
mediaite.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleIn an internal town hall with employees on Wednesday, managers at the Associated Press reportedly told employees the news giant erred in its handling of its termination of Emily Wilder last week. Wilder announced in April she’d be joining the AP as a news associate in Phoenix. Five weeks later she was terminated for an unspecified violation of the AP’s rules on employees’ social media accounts. The personnel decision sparked outcry among many employees.

