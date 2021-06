For many, Summer 2021 is going to be the summer of "yes" and this should, hands down, be one of the first adventures you say "yes" to!. If there's one thing that the last fifteen months has taught us, it's to not take the opportunity to do cool things in Idaho for granted. After sticking close to home last summer, you're just itching to get out and explore. If that plan includes a trip up 55 to relax in McCall and you like hiking, set aside a day to hike the "Loon Lake Trail."