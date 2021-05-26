Lockheed Martin teams with GM on moon mobility vehicle
Denver-based Lockheed Martin announced Wednesday the aerospace company will team up with General Motors to build the next-generation lunar vehicle. Developing the vehicle is part of NASA’s Artemis program, which hopes to land female and people of color astronauts on the moon. The program challenged the aerospace industry to design a lunar terrain vehicle to carry astronauts farther than the 4.7 miles previous rovers have traveled.www.coloradopolitics.com