Meridian Township News and Information

Cover picture for the articleThe East Lansing-Meridian Water & Sewer Authority (ELMWSA) released the 2020 Drinking Water Quality Report for the City of East Lansing and Meridian Township. From a regulatory standpoint, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) and US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) oversee the quality and availability of the drinking water that is produced by the Authority. In calendar year 2020, the drinking water produced by the Authority was in compliance with all State and Federal regulations. There were no violations of water quality standards. To help ensure the water supply is reliable and adequate, the Authority employs operations and maintenance staff that maintain proficiency through continuous training and education programs and EGLE certification. Through this process, the staff stays current with the best practices and evolving regulations governing your tap water.

