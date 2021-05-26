newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ariana Grande finally gives fans a peek at her Montecito wedding to Dalton Gomez

Hastings Tribune
 3 days ago

Ariana Grande has risen to the challenge of our pics-or-it-didn't-happen culture: The newlywed just shared photos of her intimate at-home wedding to real estate agent Dalton Gomez, along with a few new details from the big day. Grande can be seen rocking a Vera Wang gown at her Montecito, California,...

www.hastingstribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Tom Ford
Person
Vera Wang
Person
Ellen Degeneres
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Agent#Wedding Ceremony#Wedding Gown#Star#Vogue#Next#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Montecito#Pics#Kisses#Dress#Bra#Dating#Moments#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesCleveland News - Fox 8

Ariana Grande marries real estate agent in small, at-home wedding

LOS ANGELES (WJW)– Grammy Award-winning singer Ariana Grande got married to real estate agent Dalton Gomez over the weekend. The informal ceremony took place at Grande’s home in Montecito, California with less than 20 guests, according to TMZ. The couple started dating in early 2020 and got engaged at the...
CelebritiesTyler Morning Telegraph

Ariana Grande is married! Star ties knot with Dalton Gomez in private ceremony

Ariana Grande tied the knot with Dalton Gomez in secret over the weekend. The ‘7 Rings’ hitmaker and her partner Dalton married in a “tiny and intimate” ceremony this weekend with just 20 of their closest family and friends in attendance, her representative has confirmed. The representative told People magazine:...
CelebritiesPosted by
Womanly Live

Ariana Grande Rocked Signature Ponytail For Her Wedding

The singer recently shared images of her wedding celebration, and she opted to embrace her signature hair and makeup looks with a bridal twist. On May 15, Saturday, Ariana Grande said her “I do’s” to luxury real-estate agent Dalton Gomez in an intimate wedding ceremony. While the small wedding ceremony...
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Ariana Grande is married! Here are the details

Grande, 27, tied the knot with her fiancé, Dalton Gomez, 25, five months after they announced their engagement. The "7 Rings" singer's representative confirmed the news Monday. "They got married," Grande's rep said in a statement to NBC News. "It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The...
Los Angeles, CAthatgrapejuice.net

Performances: 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards [Usher, Bruno Mars, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, & More]

One of music’s most talked about nights – the 2021 IHeartRadio Music Awards – was taped live at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and aired Thursday (May 26). Assembling the likes of superstar acts Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, H.E.R., Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson. Paak), H.E.R, Demi Lovato, and more to grace its stage with performances, the Usher-hosted showing even saw the 42-year-old crank out a medley of his greatest hits ahead of the summer kick off of his Vegas residency.
Musicyounghollywood.com

10 Fun Facts About Ariana Grande You Might Not Know!

( © Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) In a tweet dating back to 2010, Ariiana said she was allergic to cats! However that has not stopped her from playing a "Cat" on TV (on Nickelodeon's "Victorious" and "Sam & Cat") or even adopting some, as she is frequently seen as a true animal lover.
CelebritiesWLWT 5

Ariana Grande shares photos from her intimate wedding at home

Ariana Grande has shared a glimpse into her intimate wedding to real estate agent Dalton Gomez earlier this month. She took to Instagram with photos of the big day, captioning it, "5.15.21," including photos of herself in a Vera Wang wedding dress and kissing Gomez, who wore a Tom Ford suit.
Celebritiesmix929.com

Ariana Grande’s wedding photos break Instagram record

Ariana Grande continues to break records, and not just musical ones. The superstar shared a gallery of photos on Instagram from her private wedding to husband Dalton Gomez, and that gallery has now racked up more than 25 million likes, setting the record for the most-liked photo on Instagram that features people.
Celebritiesmusictimes.com

[PHOTOS] Ariana Grande's Vera Wang Wedding Dress is Exactly What She Imagined Years Ago

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are officially newlyweds, as photos confirmed on the singer's Instagram. Ariana has been holding her tongue and did not dish any details despite wedding rumors. However, this week, the songstress broke the Internet when she shared a series of photos of her 'tiny and intimate' wedding with her long-term boyfriend, Dalton Gomez, documenting their special day. The fairytale-like wedding took place on May 15 at Ari's Montecito, California.
Celebritiespurewow.com

OMG! Ariana Grande Just Secretly Got Married

The "Thank U, Next" singer secretly got married to her boyfriend Dalton Gomez during a small, private ceremony. The news was confirmed in a story by ﻿People﻿, when a representative for Grande revealed, "They got married. It was tiny and intimate—less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."
Montecito, CA24newshd.tv

A glimpse into Ariana Grande’s at-home wedding

In mid-May, Ariana Grande channelled Audrey Hepburn’s timeless elegance when she walked down the aisle wearing Vera Wang Haute to marry real estate agent Dalton Gomez at her home in Montecito, California. At the Met gala a few years ago, Ariana and Vera had made a very important pact: On...
Beauty & FashionVanity Fair

Ariana Grande’s Vera Wang Wedding Dress Was the Result of a Pact Made With the Designer Years Ago

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s intimate wedding ceremony was full of romantic, personal touches and special family moments. The pop star gave Vogue an inside look at her nuptials, offering a handful of never-before-seen photos and details about the event. Grande wanted to channel Audrey Hepburn’s elegance for the occasion, wearing a custom Vera Wang Haute gown. The dress was actually the result of a pact she made with the designer at the Met Gala years ago when Wang promised she’d be the one to make her look for the big day. The end result was a lily white, silk charmeuse, empire-waist column gown with a sculpted neckline, exposed bra-strap closure, and a plunging back accessorized with a bubble veil with a small satin bow accent at the top and custom Giuseppe Zanotti heels with an enormous platform. Grande also wore a pair of Lorraine Schwartz pearl and diamond earrings to match her engagement ring, wearing one upside down as an homage to her Sweetener era aesthetic. The upside-down motif also has special significance to the singer, who explained that it’s meant to represent the lowest moments in her life that have led her to where and who she is today.
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

Ariana Grande shows first look at intimate wedding day

Ariana Grande has offered fans a glimpse at her and Dalton Gomez's intimate wedding, following the news that the pair tied the knot on May 15. The 'Dangerous Woman' singer took to Instagram on Wednesday (May 26) to share a bunch of super glam, candid photos from the event (as taken by Stefan Kohli), which took place at the couple's home in Montecito, California, with just 20 guests in attendance.
Celebritiesmyimperfectlife.com

Who is Dalton Gomez? Meet the guy Ariana Grande just surprise-married

The Dangerous Woman is a married woman! Yes, Ariana Grande got married over the weekend in a super-small ceremony in Montecito, California. "The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier," her rep told People magazine. But who did she get hitched...
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Ariana Grande's Wedding Dress Revealed! '7 Rings' Singer Shares Photos From Her Big Day With Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande has finally shared photos from her "tiny and intimate" wedding ceremony with new hubby Dalton Gomez. Taking to the 'gram on Wednesday, May 26, the pop star posted a series of pics from her big day, which took place in the backyard of her Montecito, Calif., home on May 15. In the collection of photos, spread over three posts, the newlyweds are seen kissing, and Grande is smiling ear-to-ear in one sweet snap.