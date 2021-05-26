Betsy Bishop & Charles Martin: Legislature Invests In Economic Future But Provides Little Immediate Support To Recovering Businesses
At the start of the pandemic last year, it became clear that along with significant challenges posed, there were new opportunities to reevaluate Vermont’s needs and invest in our future. The Vermont Chamber identified specific critical needs for working Vermonters in child care, broadband, and housing. During the past legislative session, we saw substantial investment in these areas through a child care bill, $150 million allocated for broadband expansion, and $190 million allocated for housing.www.caledonianrecord.com