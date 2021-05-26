Betsy Bishop & Charles Martin: Legislature Invests In Economic Future But Provides Little Immediate Support To Recovering Businesses

Gail Schechter will no longer be the lone member on the Illinois Housing Appeals board. A sweeping affordable housing bill, recently passed by Illinois state lawmakers, has strengthened the Affordable Housing Planning and Appeal Act (AHPAA). That law requires cities, with at least 1,000 residents and with less than 10% affordable housing, to submit affordable housing plans to the state. The law also allows for affordable housing developers to appeal the decisions of municipalities who reject their affordable housing proposals. Those appeals are heard by the Illinois Housing Appeals board.